Jean X. Hu Sells 16,071 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

