Jean X. Hu Sells 16,071 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
