Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). 1,816,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,345,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.14.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

