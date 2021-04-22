Jamieson Wellness’ (JWEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

JWEL stock opened at C$39.29 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$30.41 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

