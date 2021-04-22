Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Up to $35.02

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $36.31. Jamf shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 4,599 shares.

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

