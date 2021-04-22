Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $697,970.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JBL opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

