J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $161.81 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $109.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

