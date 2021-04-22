J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Argus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.19.

JBHT opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

