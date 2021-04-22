IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

