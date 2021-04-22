IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

