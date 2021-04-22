IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,774 shares of company stock worth $12,259,194. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

