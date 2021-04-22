IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $291.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $252.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

