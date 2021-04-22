IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.