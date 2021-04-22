IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliant Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.