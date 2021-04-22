iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.56. 29,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

