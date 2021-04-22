iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,079. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

