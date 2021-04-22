iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

