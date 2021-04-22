iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $435.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.77. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $220.57 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

