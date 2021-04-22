iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

