iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

