iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

