iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Stock Position Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 266.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

