iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,393 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,508,317 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18.

