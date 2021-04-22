iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,317 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.