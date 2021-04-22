iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

