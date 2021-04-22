iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.42

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 384132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

