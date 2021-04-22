Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.30

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.