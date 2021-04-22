Investors Purchase Large Volume of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,132% compared to the typical volume of 414 call options.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 88,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

