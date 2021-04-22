Investors Purchase High Volume of Huntington Bancshares Put Options (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,158 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 277 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

