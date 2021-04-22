Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

4/21/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

4/15/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

4/6/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.50.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.

2/22/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SNAP traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 24,302,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,964,059. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

