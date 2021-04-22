Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CuriosityStream (CURI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – CuriosityStream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

4/15/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

3/24/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 489,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

