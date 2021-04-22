Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

