Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $208.33 and a twelve month high of $342.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.18 and a 200-day moving average of $314.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.