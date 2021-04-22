Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $900.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $840.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $891.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $744.62 and a 200-day moving average of $755.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

