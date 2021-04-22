International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1,284.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

