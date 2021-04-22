International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,431 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after buying an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP opened at $154.65 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

