International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 130.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ONCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

