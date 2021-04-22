International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

