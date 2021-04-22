International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.