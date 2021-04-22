Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of IFSPF traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

