Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock valued at $84,697,501. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.