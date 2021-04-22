Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IPPLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPPLF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.