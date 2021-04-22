Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.67 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

