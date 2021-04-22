Insider Selling: Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Sells 2,452 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$14.81 and a one year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

