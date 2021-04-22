Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Sells 133,400 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

Shares of NWC opened at C$36.03 on Thursday. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.60 and a twelve month high of C$37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

NWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

