Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $215.05 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

