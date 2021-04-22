Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 5,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$225,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,327,156.02.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$837,193.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.26. 30,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.38 and a 12-month high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

