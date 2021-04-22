Insider Selling: LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) COO Sells $17,058.21 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) COO Kyle Chiang sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $17,058.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,065.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

