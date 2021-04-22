Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $24,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

