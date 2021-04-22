Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $84,500.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

