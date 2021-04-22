Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,638,100.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion and a PE ratio of -292.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

